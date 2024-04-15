Central Bank of Nigeria Requires Tier 1 Banks to Raise Capital

The Central Bank of Nigeria requires tier 1 banks to raise their Capital to N500 billion. The options available to banks are right are a private placement , a public offer to the general public and a right issue for existing shareholders.The Central Bank of Nigeria requires tier 1 banks to raise their Capital to N500 billion. The options available to banks are right are a private placement , a public offer to the general public and a right issue for existing shareholders.
The operators argued that the market will support only banks that have shown consistency, good performance and a track record of paying dividends over the years will get the attention of investors. The options available to Access Holdings for its capital raising programme are rights issue offers for subscription and equity placements, and from all indications, the bank will exercise all the options to achieve its objective.
Access was the first bank to publish its full for last year’s account, and the first to pay dividends. Before the recent directive from CBN for banks to re-capitalise, Access had nursed the idea. The regulatory compulsion has now expedited actualisation of the program. It is coming at a time when the financial economy is saturated with liquidity which favours institutional investors, but retail investors may find it difficult to pick up the rights due to their severely eroded purchasing power.
Its 2022-2027 strategic plan aimed at solidifying its business verticals – payment, loan, pension fund, and insurance brokers, to capitalise on its already established goodwill in the bank will continue to be the foundation of the Holding and the eye of the storm, having transformed to become a leading financial and ecosystem player, with its core business as the foundation.
The improved performance was attributed to the good valuation and foreign exchange gains of over N628.9 billion recorded in 2023, over N335.5 billion achieved in 2022. “However, banks like Access, GTCO and Zenith Bank that have been consistent over the years will not find it difficult to raise the requisite capital.”
“Whether by way of public offerings, private placements, rights issues and/or other transaction modes, at price, coupon or interest rates determined through book building or any other acceptable valuation method or combination of methods, in such tranches, series or proportions, within such maturity periods and at such dates and upon such terms and conditions as may be determined by the board of directors of the company , subject to obtaining the requisite approvals of the relevant regulatory...
