Central Bank of Nigeria Requires Tier 1 Banks to Raise Capital

The Central Bank of Nigeria requires tier 1 banks to raise their Capital to N500 billion. The options available to banks are right are a private placement , a public offer to the general public and a right issue for existing shareholders.The Central Bank of Nigeria requires tier 1 banks to raise their Capital to N500 billion. The options available to banks are right are a private placement , a public offer to the general public and a right issue for existing shareholders.

The operators argued that the market will support only banks that have shown consistency, good performance and a track record of paying dividends over the years will get the attention of investors. The options available to Access Holdings for its capital raising programme are rights issue offers for subscription and equity placements, and from all indications, the bank will exercise all the options to achieve its objective.

Access was the first bank to publish its full for last year’s account, and the first to pay dividends. Before the recent directive from CBN for banks to re-capitalise, Access had nursed the idea. The regulatory compulsion has now expedited actualisation of the program. It is coming at a time when the financial economy is saturated with liquidity which favours institutional investors, but retail investors may find it difficult to pick up the rights due to their severely eroded purchasing power.

Its 2022-2027 strategic plan aimed at solidifying its business verticals – payment, loan, pension fund, and insurance brokers, to capitalise on its already established goodwill in the bank will continue to be the foundation of the Holding and the eye of the storm, having transformed to become a leading financial and ecosystem player, with its core business as the foundation.

The improved performance was attributed to the good valuation and foreign exchange gains of over N628.9 billion recorded in 2023, over N335.5 billion achieved in 2022. “However, banks like Access, GTCO and Zenith Bank that have been consistent over the years will not find it difficult to raise the requisite capital.”

“Whether by way of public offerings, private placements, rights issues and/or other transaction modes, at price, coupon or interest rates determined through book building or any other acceptable valuation method or combination of methods, in such tranches, series or proportions, within such maturity periods and at such dates and upon such terms and conditions as may be determined by the board of directors of the company , subject to obtaining the requisite approvals of the relevant regulatory...

Central Bank Of Nigeria Tier 1 Banks Capital Private Placement Public Offer Right Issue Interest Rates Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Bank's Recapitalisation of Banks to Support Pharmaceutical BusinessesThe Chief Executive Officer of St. Rachel's, Adeosun, spoke at a media dialogue in Lagos about the Central Bank's recapitalisation of banks and its impact on the pharmaceutical industry. Adeosun highlighted the importance of stronger banks in providing financing to pharmaceutical businesses and enhancing drug security.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Nigeria’s Central Bank clears all ‘valid’ FX backlog, increases country’s foreign reservesThe CBN recently completed the payment of $1.5 billion

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Remanded in EFCC CustodyGodwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of abuse of office and arbitrary allocation of foreign exchange.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Central Bank of Nigeria Bans Use of Foreign Currency Collaterals for Naira LoansThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed banks to cease accepting foreign currency-denominated collaterals for naira loans. Existing loans with foreign currency collaterals must be reduced within 90 days or face a 150 percent capital adequacy ratio computation.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Zenith Bank named Nigeria’s best bank for the 4th yearThe Bank emerged as the best bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2024

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

CBN clears $1.5bn outstanding fx transactions, eliminates legacy backlogThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says all valid foreign exchange backlogs have now been settled.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »