Nigerians Among Forbes 2024 Billionaires List

Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola are the only Nigerians who made it into the Forbes 2024 billionaires list. Forbes said there are now 2,781 billionaires globally — rising by 141 compared to 2023 data and 26 more than the record set in 2021. “They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in the aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021,” Forbes said.

“Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one-fourth are poorer. “Much of the gains come from the top 20, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023, and from the U.S., which now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion. “China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion, despite weak consumer spending and a real estate bust that helped wipe out $200 billion in wealth and knocked 89 billionaires from the rank

