Forbes' List of World's Billionaires in 2024

Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires in 2024 showcases an array of individuals who have reached the pinnacle of financial success. Here’s a look at the top 10 billionaires and the notable Nigerians who made the list, along with the industries that have produced the most billionaires. Top 10 Billionaires: Bernard Arnault & family -…Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires in 2024 showcases an array of individuals who have reached the pinnacle of financial success.

Here’s a look at the top 10 billionaires and the notable Nigerians who made the list, along with the industries that have produced the most billionaires.– With a net worth of $233 billion, Arnault oversees the LVMH empire, which includes 75 fashion and cosmetics brands.Sergey Brin– As Africa’s richest man, Dangote has a net worth of $13.4 billion emerging as number 144 on the world’s richest people list.– Heading First Bank of Nigeria Holdings and Geregu Power, Otedola’s wealth is $1.7 billio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dangote, Adenuga included in 2024 Forbes billionaires listNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Mo Abudu honored as 2024 businesswoman of the year at Forbes awardsThe CEO of the EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has been recognized as the 2024 Businesswoman of the Year at the prestigious Forbes Africa Woman Awards, held at Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg on Friday, March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Mo Abudu honored as 2024 businesswoman of the year at Forbes awardsThe CEO of the EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has been recognized as the 2024 Businesswoman of the Year at the prestigious Forbes Africa Woman Awards, held at Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg on Friday, March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Oscars 2024: How Oppenheimer stole show (FULL WINNERS LIST)Oppenheimer delved into the career of J. Robert primarily focusing on his academic pursuits and leadership at the Los Alamos...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

LIST: Zenith’s Umeoji, three other female banks’ CEOs appointed in 2024The Nation Newspaper LIST: Zenith's Umeoji, three other female banks' CEOs appointed in 2024

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

FULL LIST: ‘Over The Bridge’, ‘Mami Water’ Lead 2024 AMVCA NominationsThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »