Nigerian Government Supports Air Peace Operations to London

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has said the Nigeria n government is fully in support of Air Peace operations from Nigeria to London . Keyamo made the remark while applauding Gatwick Airport in London for welcoming Air Peace . Air Peace , Nigeria 's carrier, commenced its flight service to the Gatwick airport on March 30.

Welcoming Air Peace, Gatwick Airport said: “Excited news! We recently welcomed Nigerian carrier @flyairpeace to the London Gatwick family, flying daily to Lagos. Perfect for reconnecting with friends and loved ones or for business travellers, embark on your next journey from London Gatwick to Lagos with Air Peace.” Reacting, Keyamo said the message issued one week after the airline’s inaugural flight to the airport was belated but accepted. Posting on X, Keyamo said the Federal Government was fully in support of its airlines. He wrote: “Finally! Thank you, Gatwick Airport. We expected this (welcome message) on the first day of the arrival of one of our most important local airlines, Air Peace. 'But better late than never. We look forward to working with you to ensure seamless operation by Air Peace from your airport. The government of Nigeria fully supports our local operators.

