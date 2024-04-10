Nigerian Leaders Urged to Fulfil Responsibilities, Says Chief Imam

The Chief Imam of Jalingo Central Mosque, Ustaz Muhiddeen Muhammad Dinga, has urged Nigeria n leaders to fulfil their responsibilities as they would be accountable for their actions on the day of judgement. The imam who made the call on Wednesday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, reminded them that the scriptures of the two major religions instructed believers to take care of what Allah has entrusted to them.

While advising the Muslim faithful not to deviate from the lessons of Ramadan, he called for a change in attitude for the betterment of society. The cleric also urged followers of the two religions to be more submissive and obedient to leaders and to avoid blaming leaders for everything. Dinga also urged the Muslim Ummah to tolerate one another and assist those in need, both of which are part of the teachings of Ramadan. Aligning his weight with that of the clergy, the state deputy governor, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, called for the replication of the lessons learned during the month of the just concluded Ramadan. He charged the Muslim Ummah across the state to reflect on the profound significance of the spiritual journey of peace and the progress of Taraba State and Nigeria as a whole

