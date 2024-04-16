Nigeria Urged to Develop National AI Strategy to Avoid Being Left Behind

, minister of communications, innovations and digital economy, spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of a four-day workshop on national artificial intelligence strategy in

“The US, UK and Asia have inputs on how AI is developed and regulated. Right now, there are lots of silos regarding the ways and manners AI are developed and applied,” the minister said. Tijani commended the sponsors of the program and other development partners, stressing that Nigeria should take the lead in Africa regarding the deployment of AI.

Nigeria AI Strategy Global Powers Digital Technology Development Regulation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

To develop, Nigeria needs to devolve more powers to states, says MbahEnugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has described Nigeria’s presidential system, which vests too much powers and revenues

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FG woos 18 bitumen block winners to develop Nigeria reservesMinister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has charged 18 winners of the first round of the Bitumen blocks bidding process to roll up their sleeves and work hard to develop Nigeria’s Bitumen deposits.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria Becomes First African Country to Develop Zinc Biofortified RiceDr. Yusuf Dollah, Country Manager of HarvestPlus Nigeria, announces that Nigeria has achieved a breakthrough in the development of Zinc biofortified rice, making it the first country in Africa to do so.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Muslims in Nigeria urged to look out for new moon of ShawwalMuhammad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has asked Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1445 AH on Monday.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Tinubu leading Nigeria to economic prosperity, national stability, says Lagos senatorNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Senator Adebule: Tinubu Leading Nigeria to Economic Prosperity and National StabilitySenator Oluranti Adebule praises President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in driving sustainable economic prosperity and national stability in Nigeria. She also highlights the global nature of the cost of living crisis and emphasizes the sacrifices being made by the nation for a more resilient economy. Adebule distributes food items to ten thousand citizens as part of her promise to support constituents in times of need.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »