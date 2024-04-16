Governor of Oyo describes separatists as miscreants under the influence of substances

, governor of Oyo , says separatists who invaded the state secretariat were miscreants who probably acted under the influence of substances.16 gunmen suspected to be members of a group identified as Oodua nation, for invading the state secretariat at Agodi, Ibadan.
The agitators were said to have removed the Nigerian national flag in the secretariat and hoisted an ‘Oodua nation flag’, before the intervention of security officials.In an interview on Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme, on Monday, Owoseni, a former commissioner of police in Lagos, described the arrested agitators as “miscreants that seem to be on some kind of cheap drugs”.
“The attackers are miscreants that seem to be on some kind of cheap drugs. Just like some movements where they are indoctrinated and think they can play some stunt and gain recognition,” he said.“When you have such a movement of people who have been brainwashed, these are people who would have been promised heaven.
“We must own up to it that in the country, there is proliferation of different armed groups. Some are under the guise of private security guards. So, it is a cumulation of what has been happening in the country that has not been checked.
Oyo Governor Separatists Miscreants Substances Gunmen Oodua Nation State Secretariat Security Personnel Gun Duel Nigerian National Flag Oodua Nation Flag Security Officials
