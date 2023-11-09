Nigeria's Inflation Rate Rises to 27.33% in October

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 27.33 per cent in October from 26.72 per cent in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday. The statistics office said the October 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.61 per cent points when compared to the September 2023 headline inflation rate. The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.24 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022, which was (21.

09 per cent). “This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in October 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2022),” it said. According to the report, the food inflation rate in October quickened to 31.52 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.80 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022 (23.72 per cent). In recent years, food pieces have been on the rise across Nigeria. The situation deteriorated due to the impact of government policies such as the removal of subsidies on petrol, among others

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Tribunal verdicts and Plateau political discord, By Zainab Suleiman OkinoPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Small chance for INEC to save itself in a big way, By Azu IshiekwenePremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Liverpool forward’s father rescued 12 days after kidnappingPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: ‘Adire’, ‘Small Talk’, ‘Egun’, other exciting FilmOne film lineup this year endPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: PCL, Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce collaborate to redefine tourism in NigeriaThe Annual Breakfast Forum underscored the need to leverage technology, music, lifestyle, and government support to revitalise the tourism sector in Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »