Government workers and schools join indefinite strike in Nigeria

Many government workers, schools and other affiliates of organised labour, yesterday, joined the indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Offices located at the state secretariat were deserted as only a few workers, who claimed to have got the strike information late, reported for work and quickly returned home.

Pupils and students of some public primary and secondary schools, who had earlier resumed work for the day, were asked to go home by their teachers. At the Ekiti State University, members of NASU, ASUU and other unions stayed away from the campus, leaving the students in a state of confusion

