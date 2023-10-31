Natasha’s Appeal court victory: Triumph of democracy over anarchy

'The world watched as your clear victory was brazenly upturned by desperate forces of anarchy, even when you won four out of five local government areas in the Central Senatorial District, believing that they could get away with the broad-daylight heist. 'But thanks to your indefatigability and the resolve of the judiciary to do justice without fear or favour, you have ended the era of electoral impunity in Kogi State today,' Ajaka said in his congratulatory message on Tuesday.

