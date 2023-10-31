Saudi Arabia To Host 2034 World Cup As Australia Withdraws Bid

Countries interested in hosting the 2034 World Cup have been given a deadline of October 31, with a signed bidding agreement due by November 30.Saudi Arabia had initially considered a joint bid with Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 World Cup, but they are now focusing on becoming the sole hosts for the 2034 tournament.
The country has made huge investments in football development, including its Pro League, which has seen a surge of European bests, including Cristiano Ronaldo, over the past year. President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), said, “We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football.”
Over 70 FIFA Member Associations have also publicly supported Saudi Arabia’s bid, and Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, President of the Asian Football Confederation, endorsed the initiative. The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, with six countries sharing hosting duties for the 2030 tournament.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕