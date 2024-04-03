Minister criticizes former politicians and discusses strained relationship with former governor

The minister criticizes former politicians for supporting his successor and discusses his strained relationship with the former governor.

Minister Former Politicians Successor Strained Relationship Governor Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wike loses more ground in Rivers politics as Ikwerre Rep member pledges loyalty to Gov FubaraA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Rivers: Reps member Emerengwa dumps Wike, declares support for FubaraA member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Boniface Emerengwa, has declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, denouncing his long-standing political alliance with former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Rivers Rep member, other PDP chieftains declare loyalty to FubaraThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Rep member, other PDP chieftains declare loyalty to Fubara

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Fubara decorates ADC, camp commandant with new ranksThe Nation Newspaper Fubara decorates ADC, camp commandant with new ranks

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Fubara’s chief of staff reacts as lawmakers override Rivers governorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Rivers CoS faults Assembly’s new law without Fubara’s assentThe Nation Newspaper Rivers CoS faults Assembly's new law without Fubara's assent

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »