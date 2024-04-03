Head Topics

Minister criticizes former politicians and discusses strained relationship with former governor

The minister, who spoke on the soured relations between him and the erstwhile godfather, also chided former Transport Minister Abiye Sekibo, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Uche Secondus and former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Austin Opara, and Celestine Omehia for backing Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The minister has been having a running battle with Fubara, his successor, over purely political matter. It is believed that the successor/predecessor rift is responsible for the ruptured relations between him and Odili, who is backing the governor.Acknowledging the gulf between him and Odili, the minister said:”There are some political differences.” Wike added: “As it is today, politically, we don’t have a good relationship. We don’t work together.” Odili was governor between 1999 and 2007

The minister criticizes former politicians for supporting his successor and discusses his strained relationship with the former governor.

