Microsoft and OpenAI to Build $100 Billion Data Center Complex

Microsoft will combine forces with OpenAI for the construction of one of the world’s most expensive data center complexes at $100 billion. The proposed U.S.-based supercomputer would be the biggest in a series the companies are looking to build over the next six years.

