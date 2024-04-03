GSMA Launches Mobile Economy China 2024 Report

Ahead of the GSMA’s Post MWC Sharing Event in Beijing, China, the GSMA has launched the Mobile Economy China 2024 report. The report forecasts that more than half of Chinese mobile connections will be 5G by the end of 2024. 5G’s contribution to GDP in China is expected to reach almost $260 billion in 2030, which is 23 per cent of the overall yearly economic impact of mobile in China.
Also, by 2030, 5G connections in China will account for nearly a third of the global total, with 5G adoption in China reaching almost 90 per cent, making it one of the leading markets globally. Director-General of the GSMA, Mats Granryd, said: “It is great to see China, the world’s largest 5G market, commit so enthusiastically to the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative to help drive the growth and maturity of the technolog
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Germany Have Regained Hope Ahead Of Euro 2024, Says LahmIn Qatar in 2022, Germany reached a new low when they were eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup for the second time in a row.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »