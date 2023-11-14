Lagos State House of Assembly Expresses Concern over Reckless Driving and LASTMA Officials

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed concern over the recklessness of some motorists in the state and the activities of some officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). The House has invited the Commissioner for Transportation and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation to explain the situation.

This decision was made following the death of two officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) due to a road rage incident involving two drivers

