President Tinubu's administration committed to improving socio-economic conditions in vulnerable communities

Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to improve the socio-economic conditions of Nigerians living in the most vulnerable communities. Shettima stated this on Tuesday when the Presidential Committee on Flood Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness, and Response submitted a comprehensive report to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee’s report outlined a roadmap for improving the country’s flood response and preparedness. The report is based on the findings of three previous and ongoing assignments, including the National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee Report on Floods (ongoing) and the National Flood Emergency, Preparedness, and Response Plan (2022). Others are the report of the Presidential Committee on Development of a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria (2022)

