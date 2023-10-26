JUST IN: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts to Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory, Makes Demands from Atiku and Obi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, which upheld his election as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo also called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by congratulating President Tinubu on his victory.

“We urge them to reach out to their main political opponent in the 2023 election, President Tinubu, and extend their congratulations on his victory in the Supreme Court,” the statement said. “Such an act of sportsmanship and statesmanship will not only demonstrate their commitment to the democratic process but also send a powerful message to their supporters to end any perceived acrimonious vendetta that may have arisen during the 2023 elections. headtopics.com

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also urged President Tinubu to exhibit magnanimity in victory and reach out to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the spirit of sportsmanship. “By fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and collaboration, President Tinubu can set a positive precedent for national cohesion and progress,” the statement said.

The organisation also commended the Supreme Court for its verdict, which it said provides a foundation for the consolidation of Nigeria’s democratic ideals. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains committed to the promotion of the welfare and interests of the Igbo people and all Nigerians,” the statement said. “Let us seize this moment to unite as a nation and work towards a brighter future under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” headtopics.com

