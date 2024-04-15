Investigation: EFCC identifies banks involved in corruption at Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communitiesEDITORIAL: Chibok and Nigeria’s unremitting plague of kidnappingsHard hit by climate change, farmers in Nigeria’s ‘food basket’ face new foesINVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communitiesEDITORIAL: Chibok and Nigeria’s unremitting plague of kidnappingsEconomic and Financial Crimes...

“Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions,” the statement issued by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated on Sunday. “Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate. Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance,” the commission’s statement said.

It is instructive to stress that the Commission’s investigations are not about individuals. The EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices. Banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated. Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions. Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly. Additionally, the EFCC has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud.

