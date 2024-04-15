Senate President Calls for Investigation into Killing of Civilians by Soldiers

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on military authorities to immediately investigate the killing of three innocent civilians by soldiers in Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade local government area of Yobe State . The former Senate President made the call in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, while reacting to the tragic incident.

Lawan, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, said that efforts must be made by the Nigerian Army to ensure that the perpetrators behind the acts of violence were held accountable and responsible for their actions. “Gashua community has always been a peaceful place with calm people, who always give support and cooperate with the military, paramilitary, and indeed all government agents operating in the town', he said.

