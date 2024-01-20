Ibironke Olubamise: A Pioneer in Conservation and Environmental Management

Ibironke Olubamise has a combined 30 years of experience in conservation, environmental management, grant administration and strategic leadership. She is the pioneer National Coordinator of the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria.

Having worked with 130 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to implement over 170 environmental projects in about 200 communities in 29 states of the federation, she also coordinated the Community Based REDD+ programme of the United Nations Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (UNREDD+) in Nigeria. Prior to this, she headed the Technical Programmes Department of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), as the first Nigerian female to occupy the positio





