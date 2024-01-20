Supreme Court Affirms Electoral Victories of Six Governors

The Supreme Court affirms the electoral victories of six governors who won the governorship elections in their states. The appeal had challenged the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State. Omo-Agege and APC filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking the setting aside of the judgement of the two lower courts.





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Three GovernorsThe Supreme Court affirms the victories of three governors - Alex Otti, Bassey Otu, and Francis Nwifuru - after dismissing the appeals filed by their challengers.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Governors in NigeriaThe Supreme Court affirms the victories of Governors in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara states, as well as other states, in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023. The court also declares the validity of the elections of Governors in Lagos, Bauchi, Abia, Ebonyi, and Cross Rivers states.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Supreme Court Justice Sympathises with Victims of Court of Appeal's DecisionsA Supreme Court justice sympathised with the victims of the Court of Appeal’s decisions who did not have the opportunity of a third-level review of their cases due to statutory limitation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's JudgementThe Court of Appeal has affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the winner. However, inconsistencies in the court judgement have caused confusion.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's JudgementThe Court of Appeal has affirmed the election petition tribunal's judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the winner. However, inconsistencies in the court judgement have caused confusion.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »