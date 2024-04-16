Government Allocates Housing Options to the Populace

In a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, the government said the allocation underscored a decisive leap in its pledge to provide accessible housing options to the populace.

The allocation encompasses diverse housing schemes comprising outright payment, mortgage, rent-to-own, and payment by instalment, tailored to suit the multifaceted needs of the applicants.Applicants enrolled in the mortgage, rent-to-own, and installment payment schemes, mandated to be subscribers to the National Housing Fund are currently being profiled.

Allocation of housing units in the regions, he said, would be conducted at the completion of housing projects later in the year.

Government Housing Allocation Accessible Housing Options Populace Mortgage Rent-To-Own Payment By Installment

