Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey Petitions Police to Investigate Defamation and Cyberstalking

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate and prosecute four individuals for criminal defamation and cyberstalking. Bassey alleges that the individuals spread false claims , accusing him of fathering a child with another gospel singer , Mercy Chinwo Blessed .

“Our client is a gospel music minister whose songs and ministrations have impacted the lives of so many from different walks of life across the globe,” his lawyers said in the petition

Nathaniel Bassey Gospel Singer Petition Inspector General Of Police Investigation Prosecution Criminal Defamation Cyberstalking False Claims Mercy Chinwo Blessed

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey Petitions IGP Over DefamationThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Nathaniel Bassey Petitions Police Over Allegations of Fathering Mercy Chinwo's SonFrontline gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing four social media users of criminal defamation and cyberstalking. Bassey is urging the police to investigate and prosecute the individuals who alleged that he fathered the son of popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over defamationGospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and prosecute four persons whom he accused of criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Mercy Chinwo’s Son: Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity allegations, defamation‘‘This Mercy Chinwo’s child she was hiding after giving birth, but the truth is that this baby looks exactly like singer…’’

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over alleged defamationThe Nation Newspaper Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over alleged defamation

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

BREAKING: Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over claims that he fathered Mercy Chinwo’s sonNathaniel Bassey has petitioned the IGP to investigate and prosecute four persons over claims that he fathered singer Mercy Chinwo’s son.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »