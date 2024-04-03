Nathaniel Bassey Petitions Police Over Allegations of Fathering Mercy Chinwo's Son

Frontline gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over allegations that he fathered Mercy Chinwo's son. Bassey urged the IGP to investigate and prosecute four persons whom he accused of criminal defamation and cyberstalking. The singer submitted the petition on April 1, 2024, through his lawyers, Peter Abraham, Uche Matthew, Gbenga Agunloye and Anthony Abia.
Last week, four social media users alleged that Bassey fathered the son of the popular gospel singer, an allegation that went viral on X. The lawyers, therefore, urged the police authorities to urgently treat the petition against the four social media users, identified in the petition as Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot and Dj Spoiltkid. The petition reads: 'Our client is a gospel music minister whose songs and ministrations have impacted the lives of so many from different walks of life across the glob
