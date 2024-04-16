Former Governor El-Rufai: Federal Government now pays more subsidy for petrol

to keep the pump price of petrol from soaring was to subsidize, former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has said.

“But, in the course of implementation as you can see the government has now realized that the subsidy has to be back because right now, we are paying a lot of money for subsidy even more than before. “So, we are still subsidising petrol because the government has realised that the way it implemented the fuel subsidy initially required some adjustments. That’s what I keep saying about policy and policy pragmatism.”On the non-performing appointees, El-Rufai said there would not be any justification to retain whoever has not added value to the government.

