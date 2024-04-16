Former African Presidents Call for Unity and Progress for Economic Prosperity

John Mahama and Ian Khama , former presidents of Ghana and Botswana respectively, have asked African leaders to pursue unity and progress for economic prosperity .

Mahama noted that with the growth of Africa’s youthful population, leaders must “move in a fast pace” to provide citizens with the dividends of democracy needed for self-reliance. “There’s more money leaving the African continent than money coming in. All the loans, donations and grants take more monies out of Africa than what comes in. In Africa, we should not need a visa to travel from Ethiopia to Ghana,” Mahama said.On his part, Khama said corruption and bad leadership on the continent has hindered Africa from transiting into economic prosperity, despite its abundant human and natural resources.

