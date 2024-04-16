Food prices in Nigeria continue to rise despite increase in naira value

There seems to be no respite for Nigeria ns on food prices despite the rise in naira value as the March inflation figure rose to 33.20 per cent.

According to the NBS, the March 2024 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.50 per cent points when compared to the February 2024 headline inflation rate. NBS explained that the rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by an increase in prices of garri, millet, bread and cereal, yam, dried fish, meat, and fruits.

According to him: “When the exchange rate was N1,900/$, people said it is because we are not producing and therefore exporting nothing, now that it has come down to N1,100/ $, what are we producing? He added: “I think we would seek a peak in inflation when the impact of stronger and stable naira begins to kick in on the prices of commodities around the end of Q2 – especially for the ones exposed to exchange rate risk.”

The CBN had at its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, raised Nigeria’s interest rate from 22.75 per cent to 24.75 per cent to curb inflation. This interest rate increase has attracted mixed reactions from economic experts who believe the policy will hurt the economy more than it will help to bring down inflation.

“The cost of the increase is more than its benefit,” he said, adding “When you are combating inflation and you increase the interest rate so high, it will discourage investment and when you discourage investment you bring down the GDP. Of course, the forex will grow because foreign investors will come in with their portfolio investments, but whether they will invest in the real sector, the answer is no.

