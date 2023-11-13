Father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz freed after abduction

On Thursday, the father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz was freed by abductors. He was kidnapped on October 28 in his home country Colombia, leading to concerns in the football world. Father of Luis Manuel Diaz has also now been released after 11 days in captivity as he was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN). Mikel Obi’s father was not kidnapped once but twice which led to a public concern in Nigeria and across the World.

Pa Michael Obi was kidnapped first in 2011, and just before Mikel led out Nigeria for their third game against Argentina at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Former Argentine superstar Carlos Tevez had to deal with the abduction of his father in 2014. He was freed after eight hours. Reports has it that Tevez’s father was returned unharmed after he reportedly made a $400,000 payment to the abductors in exchange for his life, although that claim is yet to be confirmed or denied. Former Mexican national team goalkeeper Jorge Campos’ father was kidnapped in 1999 by mystery men carrying AK-47 rifles

