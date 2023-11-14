Organised Labour Declares Nationwide Strike

Organised Labour yesterday declared the commencement of a nationwide strike from midnight yesterday. The court’s president, Justice Benedict Kanyip, granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte application brought by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government and argued by Tijani Gazali (SAN), Acting Director (Civil Appeals), Federal Ministry of Justice.

But the presidency and AGF Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) reminded Labour that the restraining order was still in force. Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy Bayo Onanuga said in a statement: “We notice with dismay the decision by the NLC and the TUC to call out workers to commence a strike action from midnight, despite a restraining order issued last week by Justice Kanyip of the National Industrial Court. “This decision by the NLC and TUC other than being an ego-tripping move is clearly unwarranted. It is an attempt to blackmail the government by the leadership of the NL

