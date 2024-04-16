El-Rufai: Government spending more on petrol subsidy than before

l-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, says the federal government is spending more on petrol subsidy than before.on petrol “is gone”.

“It is a right policy. I have always supported the withdrawal of oil subsidy; but in the course of implementing the policy, the government realised that subsidy has to be back; right now, government is spending a lot of money for subsidy, even more than before.

El-Rufai Government Petrol Subsidy Policy Implementation

