Ekiti Government Spends N546.90 Million on WAEC/SSCE Fees

Ekiti Commissioner for Education , Dr Bimpe Aderiye, said the state government had spent N546.90 million as 2024 West Africa Examination Council/ Senior School Certificate Examination fees.

The commissioner warned that it would be an act of sabotage for officials of any of the public schools in the state to demand for any fee in respect of the examination. She advised all stakeholders to report any demand for the 2024 unauthorised fees to her office or those of Permanent Secretaries of Education or Teaching Service Commission.

