Kano APC Ward Executives Deny Suspension of National Chairman

The Ganduje ward executives of the All Progressive Congress in Kano State, have denied the reported suspension of APC National Chairman , Dr Abdullahi-Umar Ganduje .

He said they were solemnly behind the APC national chairman and have confidence in his style of leadership. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, Malam Haladu Gwanjo, who claimed to be the Legal Adviser of APC in Ganduje Ward, had earlier announced the purported suspension of party’s national chairman.

The Federal Government said it will prosecute those caught spiking the prices of goods and commodities across Nigeria. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said this in a statement where it addressed the issues of arbitrary price increases and dollar brouhaha. FCCPC said it acknowledges that the rising cost of essential goods impacts…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , on Monday, charged five defendants before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over an illegal deal in petroleum products.

