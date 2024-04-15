Doja Cat's Sensational Performance Closes Coachella with a Bang

Doja Cat closed Sunday's Coachella writhing in a mud wrestling pit , an orgy of a finish that cemented her status as one of music's great entertainers. The Californian's weird, sexy exclamation point of a performance was the crown jewel of a day that capped a weekend of powerful sets from stage-commanding women at the premier…

Rising star Renee Rapp, whose musical turn follows a starring role in the film remake of “Mean Girls” as well as the Broadway version, brought Ke$ha onstage to the delight of fans packed in at Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre. Jhene Aiko soaked thousands of fans in a warm bath of a performance on a stage that doubled as a grotto of crystals, serenading the crowd with her buttery vocals.

And Puerto Rico's Young Miko helmed the main stage with a rager of a set, showcasing her playful Spanglish bars and Latin trap that also alludes to 1990s west coast rap. "But you know all I care about — where are my Coachella girls at?" she screamed to cheers, before asking the girls to repeat the line.

