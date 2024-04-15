Controversial Social Media Personality Bobrisky Detained

Controversial social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky , has been making headlines following his recent detention. The Nigerian Correctional Services has confirmed that Bobrisky was treated as an ordinary detainee during his time in custody. Upon his arrest, Bob underwent a thorough examination to determine his biological sex.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison with no option of fine. The judge emphasized that the judgment serves as a warning to others who engage in similar acts of currency mutilation. The jail term commenced on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.Best Dressed Female Controversial social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been making headlines following his recent detention. The Nigerian Correctional Services has confirmed that Bobrisky was treated as an ordinary detainee during his time in custody. Upon his arrest, Bob underwent a thorough examination to determine his biological sex. Despite…

To stay pain free during cycle days, there are some foods that you may want to include in your daily diet which can alleviate menstrual pain due to their anti-inflammatory properties or their ability to regulate hormone levels. Here are a few: Fatty Fish: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish like salmon, Herrings, mackerel Music Plus Festival schedule for Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Good Beach Victoria Island, Lagos.

The National Film and Video Censors Board and some non-governmental organisations have agreed to continue their collaboration to reduce the effects of tobacco and other harmful products towards achieving a ‘SmokefreeNollywood’.

Bobrisky Social Media Personality Crossdresser Detention Nigerian Correctional Services Gender Identification Naira Abuse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bobrisky will have difficult experience in prisonA Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, says controversial cross-dresser and social media celebrity, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, will have a difficult experience in prison.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

I’ll become crossdresser if Bobrisky is not arrested – Activist, VeryDarkManControversial social media activist VeryDarkMan has vowed to become a crossdresser if popular transvestite Bobrisky is not arrested. DAILY POST recalls that VeryDarkMan had previously called for Bobrisky's arrest for cross-dressing, claiming that he was being protected by some powerful politicians who are his gay partners.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

– Bobrisky admits in court, to serve jail term in Ikoyi PrisonControversial social media personality and cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, admitted to being a man before he was sentenced to prison. DAILY POST reports that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine for abusing the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Denrele Edun reacts as X user claims Bobrisky dethroned himThe Nation Newspaper Denrele Edun reacts as X user claims Bobrisky dethroned him

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Denrele Edun reacts as X user claims Bobrisky dethroned himThe Nation Newspaper Denrele Edun reacts as X user claims Bobrisky dethroned him

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

My transitioning into a woman smoothThe Nation Newspaper My transitioning into a woman smooth - Bobrisky

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »