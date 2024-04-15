Controversial Social Media Personality Bobrisky Detained

Controversial social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky , has been making headlines following his recent detention. The Nigerian Correctional Services has confirmed that Bobrisky was treated as an ordinary detainee during his time in custody. Upon his arrest, Bob underwent a thorough examination to determine his biological sex.
Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison with no option of fine. The judge emphasized that the judgment serves as a warning to others who engage in similar acts of currency mutilation. The jail term commenced on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.
