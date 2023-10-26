Buhari Praises Supreme Court’s Verdict, Asks Opposition To Work With Tinubu

File photo of President Bola Tinubu and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@MBuhariEx-President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Supreme Court verdict that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election, asking the opposition to team up with the Nigerian leader.
“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima and the APC government,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.
"Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made." Buhari believes that the verdict is "a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority".
But he expressed worry over the low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, calling for a change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.