Breaking: A’Court affirms Abba Moro as winner of Benue South senatorial seat

It held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, did not establish their allegation that Senator Moro was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast.

In the lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi, the appellate court further dismissed Onjeh’s allegation that Senator Moro tendered a forged birth certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his qualification to contest the senatorial poll.

The court held that Onjeh did not adduce any evidence to support his allegation of forgery against Senator Moro. “The allegation was a mere speculation. There was no forged document for the 1st Respondent to defend. No document, either original or photocopy was produced to prove the alleged forgery.

“There is nothing before this court to show that the 1st Respondent forged anything and tendered the same to the INEC in aid of his qualification. “The Appellant failed to prove his case. This appeal fails and it is hereby dismissed. The judgement of the Legislative Election Petitions Tribunal delivered on the 10th of September, 2023, is hereby allowed. I make no order as to cost,” Justice Otisi held.

Other members of the panel that concurred with the lead judgement, were Justice Abimbola Osarugue Obaseki Adejumo and Justice Abubakar Muazu Lamido.FG targets over 10m children for School Feeding ProgrammeAbsence of witness stalls Mompha’s alleged N6bn money laundering trial

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Onjeh Vs Moro: Appeal Court postpones date of judgementThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has postponed judgment on the appeal filed by Daniel Onjeh, the 2023 All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate for Benue South, challenging the election of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The court had earlier fixed Monday (today) for the delivery of the judgment.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed as substantive IGPA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Lagos state govt signs $1.35 billion deal for 4th mainland bridge, othersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in Abuja

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Lagos state govt shuts 34 companies over tax debtsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: Ajibade Bags Brace As Super Falcons Maul Ethiopia In Olympic QualifierBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕