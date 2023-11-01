NLC: All you need to know about Ajaero’s arrest, protest in Imo

The NLC President alongside other members of the Central Working Committee, CWC, were at the State Secretariat in Owerri to begin the planned strike action against what they called the government’s insensitivity to the plight of workers in the State.

Already the TVC reporter, who also sustained injury has gone into hiding for fear of further attacks. He said: “The NLC President was abducted by men suspected to be Policemen armed to their teeth at the Imo state NLC secretariat on Wednesday as we are about to commence our lawful protest against the violation of trade union rights of the workers.”

“As workers were gathering to protest their maltreatment by the state government in Owerri, Imo state and the President of NLC was about to address the workers, the Police came amidst attacks by thugs to arrest Ajaero.

Speaking to Vanguard on the phone, the General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugbaja alleged that the State Commissioner of Police led the attack under the instructions of the state government. “There were about five Naval personnel on duty. The Police arrested and brutalized him and took him to their Tiger base and nobody has sighted him.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Imo NLC pulls out of strike over court orderThe Nation Newspaper Imo NLC pulls out of strike over court order

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Imo NLC drops strike plan over court orderThe Nation Newspaper Imo NLC drops strike plan over court order

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested in ImoA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In ImoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in ImoThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in Imo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: JUST-IN: Police Arrest NLC President Ajaero Over Planned Protest In ImoPresident of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested by security operatives in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Wednesday.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕