Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: ‘All distractions over now’ – Gbajabiamila reacts to Supreme Court ...

Obi and Atiku in separate suits had approached the apex court to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that had earlier upheld Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

Gbajabiamila was among the top government officials who graced the apex court on Thursday to witness the judgement. Addressing reporters, he said, 'Election is over, litigation is over, All litigations must come to an end. Now is the time for governance, all distractions are over.'

