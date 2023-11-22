APC to hand over Rivers state chapter structure to FCT Minister

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to hand over its Rivers state chapter structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. This came to light following the resolve of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the embattled Rivers state Executive Committee at all levels.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka who briefed journalists after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, announced decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the Party’s affairs in the state for the next six months. Members of the caretaker committee believed to be loyalists of the FCT minister comprises Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon





