World Health Organization Confirms Delivery of Malaria Vaccine to Cameroon

The World Health Organization, WHO, has confirmed that 331,200 doses of the first approved malaria vaccine by—RTS, S—have been received in Yaounde, Cameroon. The first delivery of the vaccine to a nation not previously a part of the malaria vaccine pilot programme suggests that the highest-risk regions of the African continent may soon see a roll-out of the vaccine. A further 1.

7 million doses of the RTS, S vaccine are expected to arrive in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone in the coming weeks, with additional African countries set to receive doses in the months ahead. The WHO says this reflects the fact that malaria vaccination is moving out of its pilot phase for malaria vaccine introduction into routine immunisation programmes, which should see the first doses administered in the first quarter of 2024. Nigeria has not yet been included in the rollout of the RTS, S malaria vaccine, and is still waiting for approval from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization is currently reviewing the vaccine’s safety and efficacy dat





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Osun: 19,000 pensioners to enjoy subsidised health care, enrolled in health insurance schemeAbout 19,000 retirees will now be beneficiaries of subsidised health care services in Osun State, as the state government is set to enroll them in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS). This is coming after a directive by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, for the enrollment of retirees in the state into the scheme.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Reps declare emergency on Malaria, calls for subsidy on drugsThe House of Representatives on Thursday declared an emergency on Malaria while making moves to subsidise malaria drugs for Nigerians at all Government Health Centers across the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Health system of Gaza Strip in complete collapseThe Nation Newspaper Health system of Gaza Strip in complete collapse – Health minister

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Kwara First Lady Appointed Malaria AmbassadorSociety for Family Health Nigeria and partners have appointed the wife of Kwara State Governor Olufolake Abdulrazaq as Malaria Ambassador for the state.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Hamas not terrorist organization — Turkish President ErdoganTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is not a terrorist organisation. Erdogan described Hamas as a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands and their people. NATO member Turkey condemned the civilian deaths caused by Hamas’ Oct.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

We’re not terrorist organization, proscription was black marketThe Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday said it is not a terrorist organization. IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, made the remark while commending Justice A. Onovo of Enugu High Court for annulling the proscription of the separatist group. IPOB described its proscription by Justice Abdul Kafarati as 'black market.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »