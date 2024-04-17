Abia State Government Gives Ultimatum to Slum Occupants

Abia State government has given the occupants of slums behind Okigwe Park , Umuahia , up to Thursday this week to move out from the area. It said bulldozers will move in on Friday. The Chairman of Abia State harmonized taskforce and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Uzo Nwachukwu handed down the ultimatum when he led members of the steering committee to the area.

According to him, operators of the illegal motor parks scattered around Isigate have been directed to relocate to Okigwe Motor Park, and Aba Park, pending when the central motor park the state government was providing would be made ready for them. He pointed out that the present administration was committed to ridding the state of touts, slums and providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Abia State Government Slums Okigwe Park Umuahia Bulldozers Motor Parks Isigate Axis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abia govt vows justice as protest rocks Umuahia over Navy Cadet’s death in swimming poolThe Abia State government has vowed to investigate the death of Emmanuel Onyeomereneche, an Abia-born Cadet Officer, who was found dead in the swimming pool of the Hotel Royal Damgrate, last week.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Otti signs law stripping former Abia governors, deputies of pensionsAbia State governor, Alex Otti, has assented to the Abia State of Nigeria Governors and Deputy Governors Pension Repeal Law of 2024 recently passed by the Abia State House of Assembly.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Otti flags off Maiden Abia State’s ‘Governor’s secondary schools unity games’Abia State capital, Umuahia, came alive on Friday, when students from across Abia State gathered at the township stadium for a maiden

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Abia police boss urges govt to transform volatile areas into productive hubsAbia State Commissioner of Police (CP), Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, has recommended that the state government transform

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Food Sufficiency: Otti charges LGAs, communities to embrace government’s agenda on AgricultureThe Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has charged Local Government Areas and communities in the state to embrace the new Abia agenda on agriculture to achieve food sufficiency in Abia.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Enyimba, Abia Warriors to source stars from Abia Secondary school gamesReigning champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Abia Warriors and Abia Comets of Umuahia have been encouraged to source future soccer talents from the Abia State Secondary School Unity Cup which the opening ceremony kicks off on Friday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »