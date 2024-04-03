Abia govt to introduce new pension scheme for civil servants

The Abia State Government has expressed its resolve to begin a pension contributory scheme for civil servants. The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House. The state government has concluded plans to introduce a contributory pension scheme for Abia civil Servants.

The plans for establishing the scheme have gone very far and very soon we would start the cutover to a contributory pension scheme. The government aims to make the payment of pensions seamless and give pensioners a sense of belonging. All pensioners will be paid on the 28th of every month, just like the civil servants in the state

