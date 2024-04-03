Angolan Embassy Opens Visa Collection Centre in Port Harcourt

The Angolan Embassy has opened a visa collection centre in Port Harcourt to address the challenges faced by Nigerians and Angolans in accessing the Angola visa. The centre aims to cater to the travel needs of the Angolan community residing in the South-south and South-east regions of Nigeria.

