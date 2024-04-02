2baba Praises Burna Boy as One of the Greatest Music Icons

As many continue to debate who is the biggest between the trio, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid, 2baba singled out the African Giant, commending him for his hard work in the music scene. He added that whether people hate him or love him, it doesn’t change the fact, 2baba also gave a shout-out to those behind Burna Boy, helping him with his dreams.“Call this my talk anything you like. This young man has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons. Hate him or love him.

It won’t change the fact. Kudos to everyone that is part of making this fact happen. Oluwa Burnafide,” he wrote via his Instagram story

