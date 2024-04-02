Senegal's Faye Wins Presidential Election

In 2000, Faye earned his baccalaureate (A university bachelor’s degree.) He attained a Master’s degree in law in Dakar Cheikh Anta Diop University and subsequently cleared both competitive exams, enrolling at the National School of Administration of Senegal (ENA) and the magistracy in 2004. He took over from immediate past president Macky Sall. Tinubu congratulates Senegal’s Faye on electoral victory.
On 14 April 2023, Faye was apprehended as he exited his tax and property office on Rue de Thiong in Dakar. Faye was among a group of political opponents freed from prison 10 days before the March 24 presidential ballot under an amnesty announced by Sall. He is Senegalese fifth president since independence from France in 1960. In the election, Faye received over 54% of the vote, making him the first opposition candidate to have won an election in the first round since Senegal’s independence in 1960
