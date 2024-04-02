Senegal's Faye Wins Presidential Election

In 2000, Faye earned his baccalaureate (A university bachelor’s degree.) He attained a Master’s degree in law in Dakar Cheikh Anta Diop University and subsequently cleared both competitive exams, enrolling at the National School of Administration of Senegal (ENA) and the magistracy in 2004. He took over from immediate past president Macky Sall. Tinubu congratulates Senegal’s Faye on electoral victory.

On 14 April 2023, Faye was apprehended as he exited his tax and property office on Rue de Thiong in Dakar. Faye was among a group of political opponents freed from prison 10 days before the March 24 presidential ballot under an amnesty announced by Sall. He is Senegalese fifth president since independence from France in 1960. In the election, Faye received over 54% of the vote, making him the first opposition candidate to have won an election in the first round since Senegal’s independence in 1960

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'He has a sterling record' -- Tinubu congratulates Bassirou Faye over victory at Senegal's presidential pollNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Faye Officially Declared Winner Of Senegal’s Presidential ElectionThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Senegal results show large win for opponent Faye in presidential pollAnti-establishment figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye has comfortably won the Senegalese presidential election with 54.28 percent of votes in the first round, official provisional results showed Wednesday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Senegal Election: Ruling Party’s Ba Congratulates Faye Before Official DeclarationThe head of the EU mission, Malin Bjork, said voting had taken place 'calmly, efficiently and (in a) very orderly manner'.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Senegal Decides: Ruling party candidate Ba accepts defeat, congratulates opposition FayeLike Mr Ba, some of the other 15 presidential candidates in Senegal have also congratulated Mr Faye.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Senegal’s President-Elect Faye hails President Macky Sall, promises national reconciliationA formal announcement of Mr Faye’s victory is expected as jubilations continue in the capital, Dakar.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »