2023 Ballon d’Or: Award to commence 6pm Nigerian time, full list of nominees

Former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema won the last edition of the prestigious award after beating the likes of Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne. However, there are three strong contenders – Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe for this year’s Ballon d’Or. Messi won the FIFA World Cup last year and also the Best Player award for the tournament.

Mbappe, on his part, led France to a second finish at the World Cup after they lost to Argentina in the final. He won the Golden Boot for the top scorer in the competition and also won the French Ligue 1 title with PSG. Other contenders are André Onana, Josko Gvardiol, Karim Benzema, Jamal Musiala, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Randal Kolo Muani, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Emiliano Martínez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.