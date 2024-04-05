Xbox Launches Spring Sale with Discounts on Big Games

Spring is here, which should mean nice temperatures and quiet rainy days, but over here in Kansas, I’m still dealing with snow and cold snaps. But a new season also brings with it new video game sales, like the one Xbox just launched. If you’ve been looking to buy big games like Skull and Bones, Suicide Squad , Diablo IV, or Mortal Kombat 1 , this is a good time to pull the trigger as all of them (and many more) are currently on sale.
On April 5 Xbox launched its big Spring Sale with discounts on hundreds of new and old, big and small games. It’s not just Xbox Series X/S games on sale, either. The discounts can be found on Xbox 360, Xbox One, and even PC games, too. Keep in mind that some of these games are available for “free” via Game Pass and EA Play. The Xbox Spring Sale ends on April 18, so you have some time to dig through all the available games and buy anything that catches your eye. To help, here are some of the best deals we found while checking out the Xbox Spring Sal
Xbox Spring Sale Discounts Big Games Skull And Bones Suicide Squad Diablo IV Mortal Kombat 1 Xbox Series X/S Xbox 360 Xbox One PC Game Pass EA Play
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »