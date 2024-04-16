X Introduces New Policy Requiring New Users to Pay Fee

) and the social media platform is still trying to find new ways to prevent spam posts on its platform. Tech billionaireEarly this morning, a change was discovered on X’s policy which require all new X accounts to pay a small fee before they can post, like, bookmark or reply to an X post. It was mentioned that the new policy is aimed at reducing spam and creating a better experience for everyone.
Interestingly, this paid fee for new users was already introduced in New Zealand and the Philippines as part of the test. Described as “” program, new unverified users will be required to pay an annual fee of USD 1 before they can post or interact with another post on X. This only applies to new signups and does not apply to existing users.
According to Elon Musk, the small fee for new users is currently the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots. With the current AI and troll farms, new spam accounts can bypass the “are you a bot” check with ease. He added that the fake accounts also uses up available namespace and many good handles were taken as a result.paid subscription
for RM13.13 per month for Basic or RM35 per month for Premium. The Basic level allows users to edit posts, longer posts, longer video uploads, reply prioritisation, text formating, bookmark folders and custom app icons. For Premium, it gets all the Basic features but you get a checkmark, fewer adds and access to apply for ad revenue sharing.
