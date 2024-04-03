Upcoming Tesla Model 3 Ludicrous Spotted Undisguised in California

The upcoming Tesla Model 3 Ludicrous has been spotted undisguised and uncovered in front of a Tesla showroom in Malibu, California. The electric sports sedan features a new front bumper with a black splitter and corner air inlets, wider fenders, bigger wheels with a new five-spoke turbine design, and a large rear diffuser.

It also includes dark window trim, larger brakes with red callipers, a carbon fibre boot lid spoiler, and new bucket seats.

