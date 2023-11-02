Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala Lumpur

This eagerly anticipated fan gathering will take place on Jan 6, 2024, at 6pm in Zepp KL, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, charm and excitement. Mark Tuan, renowned for his remarkable rap skills and extensive contributions to GOT7’s songs, is a globally celebrated K-pop idol, amassing a remarkable 14 million Instagram followers and three million YouTube subscribers.

Notably, in 2019, he not only received a nomination but also clinched the prestigious Hot Star Award at the Weibo Starlight Awards, solidifying his position as a shining star in the K-pop realm. With numerous hits to his name, such as One in a Million, Lonely, Far Away and more, his official YouTube videos have garnered substantial viewership.

Brought to you by Trumpet International, the Mark Tuan “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024 in Malaysia offers a range of ticket categories, including VVIP at RM1499 (free standing), VIP at RM889 (free standing), Cat 1 at RM689 (free standing) and Cat 2 at RM439 (numbered seat), with an additional RM4 processing fee.

The VVIP category, limited to just 150 tickets, promises a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Mark Tuan up close and personal in a free-standing section, ensuring a concert experience like no other.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Budget 2024: We are in environmental deficit — WWF-MalaysiaOCTOBER 30 — In the recent Budget speech, the Prime Minister said it was highly inappropriate for institutions to sell strategic assets in order to make settlements. It is...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Court weighs if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballot for ‘insurrection’WASHINGTON, Oct 31 — A Colorado court began hearing a lawsuit yesterday that seeks to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot on the grounds he violated his oath of...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: ‘Jentera Mercedes 2024 mampu cabar Red Bull’Hamilton menjelaskan, pe­ningkatan jentera Mercedes sejak ke­belakangan ini telah membantu menaikkan keyakinan dirinya semula.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Manfaatkan teknologi dapat jimat wang kerajaanBELANJAWAN 2024 memperuntukkan RM393.8 bilion, peningkatan ketara berbanding tahun lalu dengan peruntukan RM372.3 bilion.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: 2024 Yamaha MT-09 revealed – 10 years of the Dark Side of Japan, upgrades and updatesA decade on after its first appearance in 2013, the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 breaks cover with equipment upgrades and cosmetic updates for next year’s riding season. This includes items such as the seats, suspension, braking …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Indonesia’s president breaks ground on airport in new capitalThe 347-hectare airport is expected to be fully operational by December 2024.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕